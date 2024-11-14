How a survivor became CEO of a domestic abuse charity

Emma Armstrong experienced physical, sexual, and financial abuse, as well as coercive control at the hands of her ex partner. She now leads the charity I Choose Freedom, which provides safe havens and support for survivors across refuges in Surrey.

Armstrong brings her experience as a survivor to her role, underscoring the importance of refuge services.

“As a survivor myself, I have always had a passion for tackling domestic abuse. It is so important to me that victims know there is help available and, more importantly, light at the end of the tunnel,” she told The Independent.