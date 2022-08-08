Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?

Don’t Pay UK, a self-described “movement against the rise in energy bills,” is threatening payment strikes if energy bills are not reduced to an “affordable level.”

The campaign is calling for one million people across the UK to pledge that they will cancel their direct debits if a price hike goes ahead on 1 October.

Experts have warned against participation, due to the potential impact on credit scores and visits from debt collectors.

This video explains what the movement is about, what they’re demanding, and how they’re going about it.

