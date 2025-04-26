Karoline Leavitt Claims ‘Trump 2028’ Hats Are ‘Flying Off Shelves’

Karoline Leavitt has claimed “Trump 2028” hats, which refer to an unconstitutional third term for Donald Trump, are “flying off shelves” since they were put on sale on Thursday (24 April).

The product description on the Trump Store, where the hat is priced at $50 (£37.60), says owners can "rewrite the rules" with the accessory.

Speaking to Axios co-founder Mike Allen on Friday (25 April), the White House press secretary said Mr Trump running in 2028 is "not something he's thinking of".

"Though I hear the hats are flying off shelves," she added.