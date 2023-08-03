Moment Trump arrives in Washington DC for arraignment over January 6 probe

Donald Trump has landed in Washington DC, where he will appear in court to be formally arrested and arraigned on Thursday 3 August, on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Footage shows the moment he stepped off his Trump Force One plane after touching down at the airport.

The former president has been indicted on four charges by a grand jury hearing evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the alleged conspiracy to overturn the election and the resulting January 6 Capitol riot.

Mr Trump will make an initial appearance at the E Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse at 4pm local time.