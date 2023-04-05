Marjorie Taylor Greene has bizarrely compared Donald Trump to Jesus and Nelson Mandela following the former president’s arrest.

“Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today,” the far-right Republican representative said on Tuesday, during an interview with Right Side Broadcasting in New York.

“Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus - Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government.”

Ms Greene’s comments came as Mr Trump was arrested and arraigned at a Lower Manhattan courthouse on criminal charges relating to a hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels.

