Watch: Donald Trump boasts he is healthier than Barack Obama

Former President Donald Trump claims a former White House doctor told him he is healthier than his predecessor Barack Obama.

Mr Trump boasted about the alleged remark to a crowd of his fans at a campaign rally at the Hyatt Hotel in Coralville, Iowa on Wednesday (13 December).

The 77-year-old spoke of Ronny Jackson, who was physician to the president for him and Mr Obama.

He said: “I said, ‘Who’s healthier?’. He said, ‘Sir, there’s no contest.’ I won’t tell you the answer, but you know the answer, OK? It was me.”