Biden says Trump should ‘get a job’ in response to criticism over economy

Joe Biden suggested Donald Trump “ought to get a job” as he responded to a question about criticism of the US economy.

Mr Trump has attacked Mr Biden and his presidential rival, Kamala Harris, over inflation in recent weeks, and has vowed to “make America affordable again” if he is elected in November.

On Thursday (15 August), Mr Biden was questioned on that suggestion.

“Mr Trump says he wants to make America affordable again, your response?” the reporter asked.

“He ought to get a job,” the president responded.