Donald Trump leaves court in silence after pleading not guilty to 34 charges

Donald Trump has left court after his historic in-person arraignment over a hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Footage shows the moment he left Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to 34 counts against him.

History was made as Trump became the first-ever former or current US president to be charged with a crime.

The felony charges against him are believed to relate to falsified business records.

Trump was not handcuffed or put in a jail cell, and no mugshot was taken.

