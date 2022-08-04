Dick Cheney brands Donald Trump ‘greatest ever threat to our Republic’

Dick Cheney has labelled Donald Trump the "greatest ever threat to our Republic" in a campaign advertisement for his daughter Liz Cheney.

"In our nation's 246 year history there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump," the former vice president for George W. Bush said.

Mr Cheney is campaigning for his daughter in the upcoming primary election on 16 August.

Ms Cheney's rival Harriet Hageman led by more than 20 points in a poll in late July.

