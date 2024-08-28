Donald Trump has released a new batch of digital trading cards with the former US president declaring: “They are really something”.

Trump announced the news in a video on Truth Social on Tuesday (27 August).

Addressing his supporters, Trump said: “This is your favorite president Donald J Trump with some very exciting news.”

The “America First” collection features 50 images of Trump dancing and holding some Bitcoins.

“You know, they call me the crypto-president, I don’t know if that’s true or not, but a lot of people are saying that,” Trump said in the video.

The cards cost $99 each.