Democratic lawmaker Stacey Plaskett accidentally says Trump ‘needs to be shot’

A United States congresswoman accidentally said that Donald Trump "needs to be shot" during an appearance on live television.

Democrat Stacey Plaskett, a non-voting member representing the US Virgin Islands, spoke to MSNBC about the former president's indictment over allegedly willfully mishandling classified documents.

Ms Plaskett criticised Mr Trump for "having the classified information for Americans and being able to put that out and share it in his resort with anyone and everyone...he needs to be shot," before quickly correcting herself, having meant to say "stopped."