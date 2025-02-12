Donald Trump ranted about federal staff working from home and having second jobs as he hijacked Tulsi Gabbard’s swearing-in ceremony to declare he “immediately” wants to close the Department of Education.

"Nobody shows up to work because they're all working at home, you know, quote, working at home," the president told a crowd in the Oval Office on Wednesday (12 February).

Mr Trump then went on to complain that a lot of federal workers have second or even third jobs before threatening to fire them "because we have to make our government smaller."