How has the UK reacted to Donald Trump’s election victory?

Donald Trump has secured a second term in the White House in a shocking political comeback, defeating Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

The president-elect claimed his win was “a political victory that our country has never seen before” when he addressed supporters Wednesday morning.

A second Trump presidency will not just affect Americans, but people in the UK and around the world.

We asked people for their thoughts on the 45th and 47th president, what he stands for, and what this historic result means for the UK.