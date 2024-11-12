Who is who in the new first family?

Donald Trump was elected the 47th United States President on Tuesday, November 6th, 2024.

While the Trump family name has been long famous in the business and entertainment industry, Donald Trump's political reputation has made the family more prominent than ever.

Some members have expressed they share different views with Donald Trump’s conservative political agenda, yet the family have all shown their encouragement one way or another throughout Trump’s presidential campaign.

Donald Trump has a total of five children and ten grandchildren in his immediate family.

With his second presidential term approaching, the public has seen more of the younger generation of family members enter the public arena to support him.