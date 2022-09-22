Fox News cuts away from press conference announcing lawsuit against Trump family

Fox News cut short the broadcast of a press conference announcing that a lawsuit was being filed against Donald Trump and members of his family for allegedly engaging in fraud.

New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed in her address that the civil fraud suit was being pressed against the former president and his adult children, minus Tiffany Trump.

News anchor Harris Faulkner interrupted the live broadcast of the announcement, disregarding it as “inside baseball,” then suggesting, “let’s move on.”

The suit is seeking $250m in damages.

Sign up for our newsletters.