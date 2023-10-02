Donald Trump appears in court as civil fraud trial begins in New York

Donald Trump arrived at court in Lower Manhattan for his New York civil fraud trial on Monday 2 October.

The trial began 10-15 minutes late after the former US president gave remarks in the hall outside.

He called the trial “a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time” and maintained his innocence in the case.

Mr Trump, his two adult sons, and the Trump Organization, are accused of inflating the value of their properties by more than $2bn (£1.65bn).

Last week, a New York judge ruled Mr Trump was liable for business fraud.