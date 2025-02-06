Donald Trump’s plan for the US to “take over” the Gaza Strip is “not executable,” his former White House communications director has said.

On Tuesday, the US president said his nation would "take over the Gaza Strip” with a “a long-term ownership position” – estimating that about 1.8 million of the near-2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza would have to be relocated to achieve his vision of turning what he called a “hell hole” into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

Addressing Mr Trump’s comments that sparked a fierce global backlash, Anthony Scaramucci said: “There may not be a method behind the madness.”