Donald Trump reveals plan to offer wealthy immigrants ‘gold cards’ for $5 million

President Donald Trump wants to offer wealthy immigrants “gold cards,” offering to sell them the possibility of citizenship for $5 million.

Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday (25 February): “We’re going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card. This is a gold card.

“We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million. And that’s going to give you a green card privileges plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship.

“And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card.”