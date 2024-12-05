Mystery drones spotted flying near Trump’s New Jersey golf course

A drone appeared to fly over President-elect Donald Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation after witnesses spotted a cluster of what appeared to be drones flying along the Raritan River since 18 November.

Flights were also reported to have taken place near the Picatinny Arsenal, a US military research and manufacturing facility.

FBI officials have asked anyone with videos or photos of the flights, or any other relevant information, to contact the agency.