Fox News host suggests US 'may have to burn a bridge' with Denmark over Greenland

Fox News host Jesse Watters has suggested the US 'may have to burn a bridge' with Denmark in order to claim Greenland, after vice president JD Vance visited the Danish territory on Friday.

Watters said on his Primetime show: "If we have to burn down a few bridges with Denmark to take Greenland, we're big boys. We dropped a-bombs on Japan and now they're our top ally in the Pacific.

"We may have to burn a bridge to build a big, beautiful new one to the next generation."