Donald Trump claims Harry and Meghan ‘broke Queen Elizabeth’s heart’

Donald Trump has claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “broke Queen Elizabeth’s heart”.

The former US president reveals his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan in a GB News interview with Nigel Farage.

In a preview of the interview, which airs in full at 7pm on Tuesday (19 March), Mr Trump says: “I would say, although she wouldn’t show it because she was strong and smart, but I would imagine they broke her heart.

“The things that they were saying were so bad and so horrible, and she was in her nineties hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart.”

Mr Trump also describes the late Queen as “incredible” saying he is a “big fan” the concept of a royal family.