Donald Trump issued a four-word boast to House Republicans in his first visit to Washington since his election victory.

Introduced as the come-back King by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on Wednesday (13 November), Trump told the GOP lawmakers, “It’s nice to win.”

The President-elect, who met with President Joe Biden at the White House earlier in the day, said: “This is a very nice gathering. Isn’t it nice to win? It’s nice to win. It’s always nice to win.

“There are a lot of good friends in this room. So, you know we had historic kind of numbers, especially for the president, but we won’t get into that.”