What to expect as Donald Trump’s hush money trial comes to an end

Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial is drawing to a close after five weeks of extraordinary testimony and courtroom antics. The former president is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

He allegedly tried to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election to ensure her silence about a sexual encounter.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to falsifying business records to cover up the payment.

Closing arguments are set for Tuesday, 28 May, after which the jury will begin deliberations.

With the trial nearing its end, The Independent takes you through what to expect next.