Moment Donald Trump enters Miami courthouse as he is indicted for second time

Watch the moment Donald Trump arrived at a federal courthouse in Miami as he was indicted for a second time.

The former US president pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Mr Trump’s plea was entered by his lawyer Todd Blanche.

It was the second time in three months that the 45th President stood before a judge as a defendant in a criminal case.

He is the first current or former president to ever face federal criminal charges.