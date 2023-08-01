Special Counsel Jack Smith announced a third indictment against Donald Trump on Tuesday 1 August.

The former president faces four charges, three of which are counts of conspiracy, relating to the investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The charges are:

Conspiracy to defraud the United States

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct, an official proceeding

Conspiracy against rights

Mr Trump has been summoned to appear before a federal magistrate judge in Washington DC on Thursday.

He already faces criminal charges in two other cases as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year.