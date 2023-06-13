Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened

Donald Trump appeared at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday 13 June, as he was indicted for a second time.

The former US president pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Mr Trump’s plea was entered by his lawyer Todd Blanche, as he sat stonefaced in court after arriving alongside codefendant Walt Nauta.

It was the second time in three months that the 45th President stood before a judge as a defendant in a criminal case.

Watch how the afternoon unfolded.