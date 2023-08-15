From rivals to allies: Best reactions to Donald Trump’s fourth indictment

Political allies, rivals and commentators have been reacting to Donald Trump’s fourth indictment.

The former president and 18 others were charged on Monday evening (14 August) by a Fulton County grand jury investigating attempts to alter the state of Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Hillary Clinton described the news as “a terrible day for our country” and said that nobody should be “satisfied” with Mr Trump’s fourth indictment.

Ted Cruz, meanwhile, said that he was “pissed” about the grand jury’s decision, claiming Joe Biden and the Democrats are “weaponising” the justice system.