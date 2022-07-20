Ivana Trump’s casket was carried into church on Wednesday (20 July) as her children watched on at the funeral.

Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr stood outside St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in New York ahead of the service.

Donald Trump, the former US president, was also in attendance alongside his children.

Ivana Trump died last week aged 73, after an accidental fall.

The invitation-only funeral was billed as a “Celebration of Life” and it’s reported that around 100 people attended the church service.

