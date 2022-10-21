Donald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee

Donald Trump has been formally issued a subpoena by the House January 6 select committee.

The former US president has been compelled to give evidence in a sworn deposition on 14 November and to produce requested documents by 4 November.

A letter addressed to Mr Trump said the panel “assembled overwhelming evidence” that he “personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power.”

Mr Trump has not yet publically confirmed whether or not he will comply with the investigation.

