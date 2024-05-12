Donald Trump brands President Biden a ‘total moron’ during Jersey Shore rally

Republican candidate Donald Trump called rival Democrat and current US President Joe Biden a “total moron” during his rally in New Jersey on Saturday (11 May).

“You could take the 10 worst presidents in the history of our country, and add them up... and they haven’t done the damage to our country that this total moron has done,” the 77-year-old said.

“He’s a fool, he’s not a smart man. He never was.”

Trump’s comments come after President Biden joked the day before that he wished Trump had injected himself with a little bleach - referencing the former president’s claims that disinfectant could be an effective treatment for Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic.