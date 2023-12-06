Trump suggests ‘vicious’ people will bring Biden down

Donald Trump has predicted that President Joe Biden won’t be the Democrats’ presidential nominee in 2024.

Trump mocked Biden’s frailty, drawing laughter from the audience at a Town Hall on Fox News on 5 December.

“I personally don’t think he makes it. He’s in bad shape physically. And mentally he’s equally as bad and maybe worse. He’s got vicious people surrounding him. Young, vicious. They’re communists,” Trump told Sean Hannity.

The 77-year-old also joked that Biden would fall over if he simply blew on him.