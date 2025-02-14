Donald Trump confirms call with Keir Starmer to plan ‘friendly meeting next week’

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he received a call from UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to plan a “friendly meeting”.

Mr Trump said he is expecting to meet with Sir Keir next week, adding the pair get along “very well”.

The pair are expected to discuss tariffs implemented by the US president.

Speaking at a signing of executive orders on Friday (14 February), Mr Trump told reporters: “I think he wants to come next week or the weekend.”

Mr Trump told reporters it was Sir Keir’s request to meet, stating: “I met himtwice already. We get along very well. He’s a very nice guy.”