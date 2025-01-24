Donald Trump described North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in two words as he took a swipe at Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The new US president described Mr Kim as a “smart guy” during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News on Thursday (23 January).

Trump said: “He’s not a religious zealot. He happens to be a smart guy. Kim Jong Un is a smart guy.”

The new US president has repeatedly boasted about having good relations with the North Korean leader even as ties between Washington and Pyongyang deteriorated under Joe Biden’s administration.