Donald Trump demands NBC bring back Johnny Carson - who died in 2005

Donald Trump demanded NBC bring back Johnny Carlson, who has been dead for nearly 20 years.

The former US President claimed the Late Night Shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel are “all dying”, during a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday (23 September).

Trump said: “When I first ran in 2015 or was thinking about running I went on [Jimmy’s] show, The Tonight Show, which is dying.

“They’re all dying. Where is Johnny Carson? Bring back Johnny. It made you appreciate the greatness of Johnny Carson. These three guys are so bad.”