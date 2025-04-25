Donald Trump said he has not had much time to buy his wife, Melania, a birthday present as he’s been “pretty busy” while fallout from his tariffs continues.

The president has alternated between taking a hard line on tariffs targeting Chinese imports, causing markets to plummet, and then having to soothe Wall Street by claiming the US and China are negotiating and progress is being made.

“I’ll take her for dinner on Air Force One,” the president told reporters in a press gaggle on board the aircraft on Friday, 25 April, as the pair headed to Italy to attend Pope Francis’ funeral.