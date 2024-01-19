Donald Trump attends funeral of Melania’s mother as trial continues in New York

Donald Trump took time away from his ongoing legal issues to join his wife Melania at her mother’s funeral in Florida.

The former president accompanied the former first lady to a church close to their Mar-a-Lago estate for the funeral of her mother Amalija Knavs. The couple’s 18-year-old son Baron attended, alongside other Trump family members.

The 77-year-old GOP frontrunner is currently on trial over defamation allegations levelled by E. Jean Carroll.

The president’s lawyer Alina Habba attempted to halt the Manhattan trial while he attended the funeral, but the judge refused since his presence is not required for the case to continue.