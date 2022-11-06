Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally

Former president Donald Trump attacked the media, the January 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi in a rambling campaign rally speech on Saturday (5 November).

Mr Trump was in Pennsylvania to support GOP candidates Doug Mastriano and Dr Mehmet Oz ahead of the US midterms.

"Those people right there, they're corrupt" he said, pointing to a riser where members of the press were positioned. Some in the crowd turned and booed at the journalists.

Mr Trump complained that "political hacks and thugs" from the Jan 6 committee had issued him a subpoena and repeated false claims that the 2020 election was "rigged".

