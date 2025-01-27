Immigration officers raid Colorado nightclub as Trump's deportation plan gathers pace

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted an immigration raid at a Colorado nightclub outside Denver in the early hours of Sunday, 26 January, as Donald Trump's promised ramped-up deportation action took effect.

DEA Rocky Mountain said they and local partners conducted an operation targeting "drug trafficking and members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA)" in which "drugs, weapons, and cash were seized in Adams County."

Fifty people were taken into custody.

Since the Republican took office last week, similar immigration enforcement operations have been publicized around the country, which US Immigration and Customs Enforcement says are ongoing.