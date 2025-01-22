Terrified migrants stranded in Mexico after Trump's renewed crackdown

Migrants stranded in Mexico after Donald Trump's crackdown on entry to the US have spoken of their fears for safety.

One of Trump's executive orders declared a national emergency at the southern border between the United States and Mexico, allowing his administration to quickly gain access to federal funding for the border wall.

Trump has also disabled the CBP One app effective immediately, leaving families waiting for appointments at the border in the lurch as their appointments were suddenly cancelled.

Speaking on Tuesday (21 January) in border city Ciudad Juarez, one day after the 47th president's inauguration, Venezuelan migrant Jesus Quevedo, who had his now-canceled CBP One appointment scheduled for 27 January 27, said he knew of stories of kidnapping and extortion against migrants.