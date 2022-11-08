‘She impeached me twice for nothing’: Donald Trump calls Nancy Pelosi an ‘animal’

Donald Trump called Nancy Pelosi an “animal” during a GOP rally for Senate candidate JD Vance on the eve of the US midterms.

Addressing his supporters, the former president recalled an exchange with the House speaker where she asked him not to call alleged MS-13 members “animals.”

“I said no, they’re animals. Of course, I think she’s an animal, too, if you want to know the truth,” he said, with his remark met with applause.

The 76-year-old then continued to say that Ms Pelosi impeached him twice “for nothing.”

