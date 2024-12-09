Trump threatens to throw Jan 6 committee members in jail

Donald Trump threatened to throw members of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack in jail in a new interview.

The now-president-elect's claims of election fraud were weaponized to instigate a mob attack against the US Capitol on January 6 2021, as his supporters attempted to stop Congress from certifying the transfer of power.

Trump went on to be prosecuted for those actions in a now-defunct investigation ended by the Justice Department after his 2024 election victory, as well as by Congress in the form of the bipartisan committee to investigate January 6.

He told NBC that he believes all members of the January 6 committee should be thrown in jail – though he stopped short of outright threatening to use the Justice Department to do so.