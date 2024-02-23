Donald Trump praises Capitol rioters for ‘tremendous spirit’ during incoherent speech

Donald Trump praised Capitol rioters for their “tremendous spirit” during what has been described as an “incoherent” speech in Tennessee.

The former US President appeared on stage in Nashville more than 90 minutes late on Thursday (22 February) to address the National Religious Broadcasters Association.

The Republican presidential front-runner declared that he had made “Israel” the capital of Israel during his presidency, that he planned to close down the Department of Education and praised the Capitol rioters for their “tremendous spirit”.