Donald Trump appeared to call for the abolition of the US Department of Education during his keynote speech at CPAC.

The former president hit out at what he sees as a left-wing takeover of education policy and suggested that “federal bureaucrats” are pushing to radicalise children through the school system.

“If federal bureaucrats are going to push this radicalism, we should abolish the Department of Education,” Mr Trump said triggering a huge round of applause.

He also called the system “sick”.

