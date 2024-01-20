Donald Trump called his Republican rival Nikki Haley a “birdbrain” during a New Hampshire rally on Friday night (19 January).

The former US president suggested Ms Haley “is not presidential timber” and that “she’s not going to be chosen as the vice president”.

During his rally in Concord, New Hampshire, he also referred to Ron DeSantis as Ron “DeSanctimonius”.

“She’s not going to fight like we fight. We fight and we had four of the greatest years,” Mr Trump said of Ms Haley, before calling his administration “one of the greatest”.