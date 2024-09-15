Trump mistakenly introduces male Latin singer Nicky Jam as a woman: ‘She’s hot’

Donald Trump mistakenly introduced male Latin singer Nicky Jam as a woman, declaring “She’s hot”, during his campaign rally in Las Vegas.

The former US President announced the endorsement of the Latin music singer on Friday night (13 September), asking the crowd: “Do you know Nicky? She’s hot!”

Trump continued: “Where’s Nicky? Where’s Nicky? Thank you, Nicky. Great to be having you here.”

Jam, who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, emerged from the crowd onto the stage and shook Trump’s hand.

Trump soon realized his error and said: “Oh look! Come here. I’m glad he came up.”