Trump says world gone crazy as he meets Macron ahead of Notre Dame re-opening

Donald Trump said the world had gone “crazy” as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the historic re-opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

The President-elect arrived in France on Saturday (7 December) to meet with Mr Macron ahead of the Cathedral’s grand reopening.

Mr Trump praised the “great relationship” between the US and France and said: “It’s a great honour to be here and we’ve had a good time together and a lot of really great success working together.

“It seems like the world has gone crazy right now and we will be talking about that.”