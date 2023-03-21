NYPD sets up barricades near Manhattan court ahead of possible Trump indictment

Footage shows the NYPD setting up barricades near a Manhattan courthouse as the city prepared for a possible indictment of Donald Trump.

He is alleged to have made a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump could be the first-ever former president to face criminal charges if the jury decides to indict him.

While Trump posted that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, the city is already bracing itself for the possibility of protests.

