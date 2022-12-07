Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud by New York jury

Two subsidiaries of Donald Trump’s real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of tax fraud.

The New York jury found the corporate entities to be guilty of all 17 counts, including conspiracy charges and falsifying business records.

Last year’s indictment was filed against the Trump Corporation, the Trump Payroll Corporation, and the Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Prosecutors described a multi-decade scheme to avoid payroll taxes through substantial, untaxed benefits such as cars and housing.

This Fox5 report details the results of the trial.

