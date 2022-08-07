Donald Trump hints at 2024 presidential run during Texas CPAC speech

Donald Trump hinted at a presidential run in 2024 as he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday evening (7 August).

“We will make America proud again, we will make America safe again and we will make America great again,” the former US president said.

During the address, which lasted over an hour, Mr Trump covered a range of other topics, including the economy, shootings and immigration.

In a highly controversial moment, he also invited anti-trans swimmer Riley Gaines onstage as he vowed to take action on transgender athletes.

