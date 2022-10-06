Donald Trump has claimed a pollster told him he would beat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln “by 40 per cent” if they teamed up as president and vice president.

The former president made the remarks during a speech on Wednesday, citing “famous pollster John McLaughlin”.

“He said ‘Sir, if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln came alive from the dead and formed a president and vice president team, you would beat them by 40 per cent,’” Mr Trump said, chuckling.

